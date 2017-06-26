Firefighter Sustained 2nd Degree Burns

The situation that led to a firefighter being injured while battling the Temple Fire earlier this month, 23 miles southwest of Craig, is now clear. According to a report from the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit, the injured firefighter had stopped his work of cutting down a tree to check the gas tank on his chainsaw, when he returned to the job, his chaps and pants caught fire. The firefighter initially tried to remove his chaps and pants but was unable, so he stopped, dropped and rolled to put the fire out. The firefighter was treated on scene for his injuries, which were described as second degree burns to his inner thighs, calves and to the back of his legs, before he was transported to Memorial Regional Health.

