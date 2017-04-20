Fire Near Buford 100% Contained

Favorable weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to make good progress controlling the wildfire burning off Rio Blanco County Road 8, near Buford. The fire was the result of a private burn that got out of control. As of seven Wednesday night the 77 acre fire was 80% contained, and as of 10 Thursday morning, crews had 100% containment. The situation will be completely resolved this afternoon after firefighters’ complete mop up operations. Photos of the fire courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

