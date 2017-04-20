Fire Near Buford 100% Contained

Posted on April 20, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

Favorable weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to make good progress controlling the wildfire burning off Rio Blanco County Road 8, near Buford. The fire was the result of a private burn that got out of control. As of seven Wednesday night the 77 acre fire was 80% contained, and as of 10 Thursday morning, crews had 100% containment. The situation will be completely resolved this afternoon after firefighters’ complete mop up operations. Photos of the fire courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

NEW - Start A Conversation Or Leave Your Thoughts