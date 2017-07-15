Fire Destroys Home South Of Steamboat

A barbecue grill is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a home Friday, in the Whitecotton neighborhood south of Steamboat Springs. Routt County representative Curtis Luster, confirmed that the grill is believed to have been left on by the homeowners, who were not at the residence when the fire occurred. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion around one in the afternoon, which is thought to have come from the propane tank attached to the grill. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had spread from the deck to the inside of the home. Firefighters were able to avoid a wildfire in the neighborhood by preventing the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation. The home is considered a total loss. No one was injured in the incident. Photos of the fire courtesy of Steamboat Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

