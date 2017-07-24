Fire Burning In Dinosaur

A fire, which is believed to have been caused by lightning Friday near Dinosaur National Monument, has resulted in the closure of the Canyon Overlook Parking lot off Harper’s Corner Road. The Overlook fire, which is estimated at 260 acres, is burning on a steep hillside of grass, sage brush and timber. Harpers corner road is currently open, but may be closed if the fire continues to move in that direction. The Canyon overlook parking area will be closed until further notice to support fire suppression efforts. Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast over the next few days should allow crews to increase containment of the blaze.

Related