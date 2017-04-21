Find Out How People Died In NW Colorado

A new interactive map is now available online that shows how many people died in a particular area, and the cause of death, for every year between 1980 and 2014. The map allows you to view the death rate by county, and also allows one to search the data to see how many people died, and the cause of death. The map shows Moffat, Routt, and Rio Blanco Counties death rates have decreased steadily since 1980, however the death rate in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties were well above the National Average in 2014. To view the map, click here.

