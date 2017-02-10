Felony Charge May Result For Killing Animals

It may soon be a felony in Wyoming to shoot and kill an animal or pet on someone else’s property. A bill was passed out of a State House committee yesterday would increase the charge for killing someone else’s animals from a misdemeanor to a felony. Ranchers and pet owners have lost animals in the state after someone shoots the animals on their property, often solely for entertainment. If the bill is passed, anyone caught participating in this activity may be subject to 2 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. The bill is supported by farmers, ranchers and pet owners in the state, including Representatives of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Wyoming Farm Bureau.

Related