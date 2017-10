The Moffat County Commissioners approved fee increases for the Loudy-Simpson Park Ice Arena at their meeting this week. Fees will increase across the board, except for skate rentals and skate sharpening which will remain at $3 and $5 per pair respectively. The fee increases should allow the Ice Arena budget to get closer to breaking even, and may even allow the county to make a small profit. A complete list of the new fees at the Ice Arena is available below, click to enlarge.

