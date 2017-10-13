Federal Fugitive Arrested In Wyoming

A federal fugitive, who was originally arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, was arrested in Rock Springs earlier this week. 43-year-old Corby Albert was wanted by federal authorities for alleged parole violations. Albert was sentenced to 262 months of incarceration after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2006. While out on parole this September, Albert was said to have violated the terms of his parole for reportedly testing positive for methamphetamine and alcohol. After repeatedly failing the tests, Albert disappeared from his home in the Bridger Valley area. Authorities were able to locate Albert yesterday in Sweetwater County, were he was arrested without incident. He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County detention center, where he faces an additional 48 months in prison. Pictured Corby Albert, photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center, click to enlarge.

Related