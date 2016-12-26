Family New Years Party In Craig

There will be a family friendly New Years Eve party this weekend at the Loudy Simpson Ice Arena in Craig. The event will feature an open skate session, food, games and a whole lot more. The cost $5 for the free skate and skate rental, and plates of food made by the Craig Hockey Moms can also be purchased for $5. All proceeds will go to benefit the Craig Youth Hockey Association, so donations will also be accepted. The party will take place Saturday from 5 to 8 at the Ice Arena. Those with questions can call 629-2380.

