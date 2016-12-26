There will be a family friendly New Years Eve party this weekend at the Loudy Simpson Ice Arena in Craig. The event will feature an open skate session, food, games and a whole lot more. The cost $5 for the free skate and skate rental, and plates of food made by the Craig Hockey Moms can also be purchased for $5. All proceeds will go to benefit the Craig Youth Hockey Association, so donations will also be accepted. The party will take place Saturday from 5 to 8 at the Ice Arena. Those with questions can call 629-2380.
Family New Years Party In Craig
This entry was posted in News and tagged Association, Craig, family, free skate, Hockey, Loudy Simpson, New Year's Eve, party, Skate, youth. Bookmark the permalink.