A small explosion and fire at an oil well pumping station 4 miles East of Hamilton off of highway 317, was determined to have been caused by an equipment malfunction. The fire was reported just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Craig firefighters assisted the site manager to shut off the flow of crude oil which stopped the fire. The amount of damage to the pump site is not known. Picture of the incident courtesy of Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

