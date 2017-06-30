Ex Steamboat Teacher Arrested Again

A Steamboat Springs man, currently awaiting sentencing for felony theft, was arrested yesterday on the suspicion that he stole a dirt bike. Dustin Dike, who was a teacher at Steamboat Springs High School when he was arrested on the original charges last year, is believed to have stolen the dirt bike from a local business in the area. After police found the dirt bike on his property, Dike was arrested and charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. Dike pleaded guilty recently to charges stemming from him stealing a $75,000 backhoe in June of 2016. He is expected to be sentenced on the original felony theft charge on August 24th.

