A recent Steamboat Springs resident died over the weekend after being bitten by a rattlesnake near Golden. 31-year-old Daniel Hohs was hiking on a trail in Mount Galbraith park when he was bitten by the snake. Hohs was taken to a hospital in Lakewood where he died from his injuries. Hohs, who according to his Facebook page was an avid tri-athlete, had recently moved from Steamboat to the Golden area. Pictured Daniel Hohs, photo courtesy of his Facebook page, click to enlarge.

