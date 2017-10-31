Events To Honor Veterans Next Week

With Veterans day next Saturday, events will be held next week in Craig to honor the area’s Veterans. Flag raising ceremonies will be held Wednesday and Thursday morning at Sandrock and Sunset Elementary schools. The flag raising ceremony will be at 8 Wednesday morning at Sandrock, and at 7:45 Thursday morning at Sunset. There will also be a concert for veterans Thursday night starting at 6 at Ridgeview Elementary. A flag raising event will take place Friday morning at 8 at Moffat County High School. The week’s events will wrap up on Veterans Day with a luncheon for all vets at Veterans Hall in Craig starting at noon. For additional information on the various events, call 824-7145

