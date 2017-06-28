EPA Nears Repeal Of Waters Of The U.S. Rule

The EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced yesterday that they are nearing repeal of the Waters of the United States Rule, which was instituted by the Obama administration in 2015. The rule significantly increased federal jurisdiction over local waterways which were historically regulated by state governments. President Trump ordered the two agencies to begin reviewing the rule in February, in one of his first acts as president. Repealing or re-doing the rule is not only popular with coal companies, but also with farmers and ranchers, who felt the rule gave excessive control over private property to the federal government. According to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, the agency is taking significant action to return power to the states and provide regulatory certainty no the nations farmers and businesses. Pruitt says he expects the review of the Waters of the United States rule to be thoughtful, transparent and to utilize input from other agencies and the public. Following the announcement, Senator Cory Gardner, who has been an opponent of the rule since it was announced, said that it is welcome news that the over burdensome legislation, which would have had negative effects on Colorado farmers and ranchers, will never go into effect.

