Enroll Now For Coverage Through Obama Care

Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, or Obama Care, starts today and will run through January 12th. However, you must be enrolled for insurance by December 15th to avoid any gaps in coverage. In some cases, If an Obama Care policy was purchased last year, the plan can be extended into next year by agreeing to renew the plan and pay the new monthly premiums. If an existing plan is no longer available, a new plan that is most like a current coverage may be suggested. If this is the case enrollees will need to go through the entire enrollment process. Despite the news that President Trump is considering withholding subsidies from insurance companies, financial help for low income individuals is still available for next year. In fact, according to Connect For Health Colorado, many customers receiving financial help will likely pay less in 2018 than in 2017, with payments going down by 20% on average. For additional information on the healthcare options offered through Colorado’s Obama Care Market called Connect For Health Colorado, click here.

