Elkhead Fishing Tournament Numbers Grow

The number of fisherman and fish caught during this year’s Elkhead Reservoir fishing classic far exceeded the numbers from the previous year. In the second year of the tournament, 332 anglers caught more than 1,340 fish, including 963 small-mouth bass and 396 northern pike, two non native species at the reservoir. This compared to the 56 anglers and the 582 fish which were caught during the first year of the tournament. Prize money drew anglers from across the state, with Tom Bowser of Craig and Don Edwards of Steamboat being awarded top prizes of $1,500. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, northern pike and small-mouth are both primary impediments to native fish recovery at the reservoir. Due to the significant threat the fish pose to the native fish in the reservoir, northern pike and small-mouth need to be replaced with fish compatible with native fish recovery and conservation efforts.

