Routt County Road 52E between Clark and Steamboat will be closed starting Monday at the Elk River Bridge, near the intersection with CR 129, to allow the bridge to be re-decked. Construction is expected to last through Thursday and the road will be fully closed to traffic while work is taking place. A detour route will be in place for drivers in the area. A map of the closed area and the detour route is available below, click to enlarge.

