Elected Officials Talk Future Of Craig and MOCO

The Moffat County Commissioners and Craig City Council, along with staff from the city and county, met during a special meeting Thursday to discuss the future of Craig and Moffat County. During the discussion, the group talked ballot questions for 2018, which may include a tax increase for the city and a possible mill levy for the County. They also continued the discussion concerning combining the Craig and Moffat County Economic Development Partnership, the Local Marketing District and Moffat County Tourism Association. During the meeting, the group also looked at finalizing the agreement between the City and County to combine their building departments. During the discussion concerning the combination of city and county services, the idea of merging the city and county into one entity was also brought up. There are two city/counties in Colorado, Broomfield and Denver, with Broomfield the most recent to combine their city and county governments in 2001. This is an option that will have to be considered in the future, as combining the city and county governments would require approval through a statewide ballot question.

