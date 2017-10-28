Earthquake Rocks Rangely

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Rangely earlier this week according to the website earthquaketrack.com. The earthquake occurred Thursday, 3.2 miles northwest of Rangely just after 11:30 in the morning. This is the third earthquake to occur in Northwest Colorado this year and the second to take place near Rangely since April.

