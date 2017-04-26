The Craig Police Department and the Moffat County Sheriff’s will hold a drug take back day this weekend in Craig. Any unused or expired prescription or over the counter medication can be dropped off and they will be disposed of properly. They will not be accepting needles, thermometers that contain mercury, pressurized containers, or any chemotherapy or illicit drugs. The take backs will take place Saturday from ten to two in the Centennial Mall parking lot.
Drug Take Back Day Saturday In Craig
