Driver Has Seizure, Hits Tree On Highway 40

A man is believed to have had a seizure while driving on Highway 40 yesterday near Steamboat, resulting in his vehicle striking a tree on the side of the highway. Another driver in the area, who had pulled over to check on the crashed vehicle, called 911 and told dispatch the driver was in the midst of a seizure. According to a representative with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the man was no longer having a seizure when emergency crews arrived on the scene. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His identity has not been released.

