Don’t Shoot Off Illegal Fireworks

People choosing to put on their own fireworks display this Fourth of July should be aware that they need to obey all Colorado laws concerning fireworks. Fireworks should be used in a safe place, clear of all flammable materials. All fireworks must comply with the following guidelines to be legal. Illegal fireworks include mortars, roman candles, bottle rockets, cherry bomb’s and M80’s. Fireworks that are still permitted in Colorado are fountains, ground spinners, smoke bombs and sparklers. They cannot leave the ground, explode, or emit fireballs. Additional firework restrictions may be in place depending on where you are spending the Fourth of July. The possession or use of “Illegal” fireworks in Colorado is punishable by a fine of up to $750 and up to six months in jail.

