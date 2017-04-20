Don’t Pick Up Sheep Dogs

A Good Samaritan picked up what they thought to be a lost dog this week near Highway 370 in Sweetwater County and took it to the local animal shelter. Unfortunately, the dog was not lost, and was working a sheep ranch in the area. When a sheep dog is picked up and removed form their working environment, they can quickly lose their herding skills, which diminishes their value to the owner. Due to this fact, anyone who encounters a large dog in a remote area should refrain from picking them up or feeding them and should instead contact local law enforcement. Officers will then be able to assess the situation to see if further action is required.

Related