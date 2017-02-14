Don’t Get An STD From Your Valentine

Valentines Day is today, and many may be partaking in a romantic experience to celebrate. If you become romantically involved with someone new, it is important to stay safe. According the Center for Disease Control STD’s hit an all-time high in the United States last year. Experts attribute the increases to “hook-up” apps like Tinder or Grinder. STD’s are not as big of an issue in Colorado as many other areas of the country, but are still something daters’ must be aware of. According to a study Colorado ranks as the 27th state in the nation for STD cases. While this is in the middle of the pack in the United States, Coloradans should still take necessary precautions to make sure they get through Valentines Day, or any other day, healthy and safely.