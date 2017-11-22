Donate Items For Veterans At The VA Hospital #NWColoradoNews #KRAIRadio

Donations are being accepted now that will be distributed to patients at the Veterans Hospital of Denver for the Christmas season. Christmas cards that have not been written on are needed so veterans can send them to family members for the holiday season. Donations of books, both hard or paperback, quilts and lap sized blankets are also being accepted. These items will be distributed to veterans at the hospital as Christmas gifts. Items collected will be taken to the Denver VA Hospital during the second week of December. For additional information, call 620-7149.

