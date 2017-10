The U.S. Olympic Committee is interested in hosting a Winter Olympics, either in 2026 or 2030 and are eyeing Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno as potential locations. The last Winter Olympics in the United States were in Salt Lake City in 2002. US Olympic Committee chairman, Larry Probst said he has heard indications from the International Olympic Committee that it would like to bring the Winter Games back to a “traditional” locale, in North America or Europe.

