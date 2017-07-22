Deer And Motorcycle Collision Near Dinosaur

A motorcycle/deer collision Thursday afternoon resulted in serious injuries to the driver and passenger. Dinosaur National Monument representative Dan Johnson confirmed that a 68-year-old male driver from Longmont collided with the deer around 1:30 on Harpers Corner Road near Dinosaur National Monument, 4 miles north of Highway 40. The man and his 75-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle, ending up at the bottom of a steep embankment. Both were transported via helicopter to a Grand Junction hospital.

