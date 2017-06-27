Deadly ATV Accident Prompts Calls For Safety

A deadly ATV accident early yesterday morning in Eagle County has highlighted the need for ATV riders to take steps to ensure their safety. Eagle County Deputies discovered the body of a man at the Family Dollar in Gypsum who had apparently died after crashing his ATV. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and high speeds are expected to be a contributing factor. Northwest Colorado Health recommends all ATV riders follow the Golden Rules for ATV safety to prevent deadly ATV accidents of this nature. These rules recommend that riders always wear helmets and travel at safe speeds. For additional steps to take to stay safe while riding your ATV, click here.

