Dead Dog Fire 100% Contained, But Still Active

With the Dead Dog fire fully contained, crews are currently working on mop up operations in the area. While the mop up is taking place, interior flames, smoldering and dust devils of ash may still be present. Crews are working to completely put out the fire by either burning or removing remaining timber that may fuel the flames. The fire, which is estimated at 28 square miles, started earlier this month ten miles north of Rangely. Photo from the Dead Dog fire courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s face book page.

