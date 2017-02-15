Dates Set For Rural Philanthropy Days Conference

Dates have been set for the 2017 Rural Philanthropy Days Conference that will take place this year in Craig and Moffat County. The conference will be held September 27th to the 29th, in various locations around the area. Rural Philanthropy Days is a statewide program hosted regionally, which

provides nonprofit leaders the resources needed to lead effective and sustainable organizations. Organizers anticipate more than 300 individuals to attend, representing various different non-profits, government and grant making institutions in Colorado. According to Amanda Arnold, the director of the Moffat County United Way, the event will help bring financial support and professional development opportunities to our area. The conference will feature three days of workshops focusing on topics which include fundraising, financial management, volunteer management, board development, strategic planning and leadership skills. Registration for the conference will open this summer. Organizers are currently seeking financial contributions to make this event possible. For more information or to sponsor the conference click here, or call event coordinator Kyleigh Lawler at 814-360-8212.

