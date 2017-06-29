Cruise-In and Show And Shine Tonight

The Colorado Cruisers Car Club will hold their 1st Cruise-in and Show and Shine of the year, Thursday night at McDonalds in Craig. The aim of the event is to bring automotive enthusiasts together to share their vehicles, information and stories with other collectors and all who like cars, trucks and motorcycles. There’ll be music in the parking lot plus all drivers who bring a collector vehicle, antique, hot rod or muscle car or motorcycle to the Cruise-in, will receive a free meal complements of McDonalds. Thursday’s Cruise-in starts at 6.

