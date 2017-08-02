Crosho Lake Closed For Dam Repair

Crosho Lake and the adjacent Dispersed Campground in the Little Flat Tops Range in the Routt National Forest near Yampa, is now closed for repairs to the Crosho Lake dam. The closures are expected to last for at least eight weeks, to allow crews to repair a leaking valve and outlet pipe on the dam. In addition to the closure of the lake and the campground, Forest Roads in the area will also be closed while the work is taking place. A list of alternative campsites and fishing locations in the area is available below.

Alternative campsites are available nearby at the following locations:

Dispersed sites along Forest Road 930 toward the Allen Basin Reservoir Trailhead, which is adjacent to the Crosho Lake Closure Area.

The Chapman Campground, which is a developed site and is located off of Forest Road 940. It is approximately 13 miles away from Crosho Lake via county and Forest roads.

Dispersed sites along the Dunkley Pass Road, Rio Blanco County Road 8 (approximately 10 miles away via county and Forest roads).

Alternative fishing opportunities are available nearby at the following locations:

Allen Basin Reservoir (located off of Forest Road 930, then approximately one mile down motorized trail #1181)

Chapman Reservoir (located off of Forest Road 940)

Sheriff Reservoir (located off of Forest Road 959/Rio Blanco County Road 95)