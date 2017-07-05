Crews Look To Gain Some Control Of Mill Creek Fire

The Mill Creek Fire, which started Saturday night north of Hayden, was estimated at 270 acres as of yesterday afternoon and was zero percent contained. Firefighters focused their efforts yesterday protecting structures in the area and trying to keep the fire east of Routt County Road 80. Crews will continue to work today to establish a perimeter around the blaze. The fire started on private property after a tree reportedly fell on a bulldozer. Pictures of the fire courtesy of the North Routt Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page, click to enlarge.

