Crews Increase Containment Of Overlook Fire

Crews have made good progress over the last two days controlling the lightning caused Overlook Fire, burning in Dinosaur National Monument. The 260 acre fire has not grown significantly and is now estimated at 80% contained. Recent rain and cool temperatures have assisted fire suppression efforts. Similar conditions are forecast for today and tomorrow so containment of the blaze is expected to increase. The Overlook fire, which started Friday, is burning on a steep hillside of grass, sage brush and timber. Photo of the fire courtesy of Dinosaur National Monument, click to enlarge.

