Crews Gain 25% Containment Of Mill Creek Fire

Crews made progress yesterday controlling the Mill Creek Fire burning 13 miles northeast of Hayden in Routt County. The fire grew from 270 to 452 acres. As of last night crews had established a fire line around 25% of the blaze. The fire is burning on Pilot Knob in heavy timber of spruce and fir and old aspen stands. Crews are currently working to contain the fire between County Road 80 and Babson Road. The public is asked to avoid driving on County Road 80 due to the high volume of fire fighting equipment in the area. It’s possible smoke could be an issue in the area this afternoon, for an air quality outlook, click here. Photos of the fire courtesy of the North Routt Fire Protection District’s Facebook page, click to enlarge.

