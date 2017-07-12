UPDATE: Crews Continue To Battle Fires Near Meeker

Crews are continuing to battle the Wilson and Deer Gulch fires burning in Rio Blanco County near Meeker. The Wilson fire burning near Rio Blanco County Road 9 is estimated at 350 acres and is 25% contained, while the Deer Gulch Fire burning near County Road 5, is only 43 acres and is 50% contained. Wilson Creek fire crews are focusing on conducting burnout operations, with firefighters on the Deer Gulch Fire utilizing mop up operations to strengthen fire lines. Weather conditions over the next couple days are expected to assist with fire suppression efforts.

