Firefighters are battling a blaze that started Friday in Rio Blanco County approximately 20 miles east of Meeker, near the Marvin Lakes Trailhead. Smoke from the fire was first reported around noon Friday. High winds helped to fuel the growth of the blaze yesterday, which is estimated to be around 5 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures are currently being threatened by the blaze.
Crews Battling Fire East Of Meeker
