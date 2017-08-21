UPDATE: Craig Woman Dies In ATV Accident

Posted on August 21, 2017 by KRAI| 2 Comments

A Craig woman died over the weekend in an ATV accident near Toponas. 58-year-old Julie Nalty was driving a side-by-side ATV Sunday when she lost control, rolling it down a steep embankment. Both Nalty and her passenger, Vicky Hamblin also of Craig, were ejected during the incident. Neither was wearing a helmet or seat belt. Nalty was pronounced dead on the scene, with Hamblin being flown to a Denver hospital for treatment. An autopsy determined that Nalty died due to blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to UPDATE: Craig Woman Dies In ATV Accident

  1. V.E.G. | August 22, 2017 at 12:20 pm |

    Rest easy, dear soul.

  2. MR | August 23, 2017 at 10:52 am |

    We never no when our time has come. Live in your life everyday and treasure all things!