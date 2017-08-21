UPDATE: Craig Woman Dies In ATV Accident

A Craig woman died over the weekend in an ATV accident near Toponas. 58-year-old Julie Nalty was driving a side-by-side ATV Sunday when she lost control, rolling it down a steep embankment. Both Nalty and her passenger, Vicky Hamblin also of Craig, were ejected during the incident. Neither was wearing a helmet or seat belt. Nalty was pronounced dead on the scene, with Hamblin being flown to a Denver hospital for treatment. An autopsy determined that Nalty died due to blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

