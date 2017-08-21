UPDATE: Craig Woman Dies In ATV Accident

A Craig woman died over the weekend in an ATV accident near Toponas. 58-year-old Julie Nalty was driving a side-by-side ATV Sunday when she lost control, rolling it down a steep embankment. Both Nalty and her passenger, Vicky Hamblin also of Craig, were ejected during the incident. Neither was wearing a helmet or seat belt. Nalty was pronounced dead on the scene, with Hamblin being flown to a Denver hospital for treatment. An autopsy determined that Nalty died due to blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.
Rest easy, dear soul.
We never no when our time has come. Live in your life everyday and treasure all things!