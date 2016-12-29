Craig Trash Schedule For New Years Day

The City of Craig will not collect trash this Monday. If your regular pick-up day is Monday, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Normal pick-up days are unchanged Tuesday through Friday next week. You’ll find the complete City of Craig Holiday Trash Schedule for next week below.

Craig Holiday Trash Schedule:

The City of Craig Solid Waste Department will not provide residential trash service on Monday January 2nd.

In order to accommodate our residential customers, trash

service will be as follows:

Monday January 2nd trash will be picked up on Tuesday January 3rd.

Tuesday January 3rd through Friday January 6th will be regularly scheduled days.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call City Hall at 826-2005, or the Road and Bridge Department at 824-4463, or leave a message at 824-3278.