Craig Trash Schedule For New Years Day

The City of Craig will not collect trash this Monday. If your regular pick-up day is Monday, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Normal pick-up days are unchanged Tuesday through Friday next week. You’ll find the complete City of Craig Holiday Trash Schedule for next week below.
Craig Holiday Trash Schedule:
The City of Craig Solid Waste Department will not provide residential trash service on Monday January 2nd.
In order to accommodate our residential customers, trash
service will be as follows:
- Monday January 2nd trash will be picked up on Tuesday January 3rd.
- Tuesday January 3rd through Friday January 6th will be regularly scheduled days.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call City Hall at 826-2005, or the Road and Bridge Department at 824-4463, or leave a message at 824-3278.