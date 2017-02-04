Craig PD Needs Businesses To Update Info

Posted on February 4, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

Craig Police are asking local business owners to update their contact information with the Department. Officers have responded to multiple calls recently where they tried to contact the owner or the manager responsible for a business, but were unable to get a hold of anyone due to outdated information. Business owners are asked to fill out this form, and return it with the updated contact information to the Craig Police.

