Craig Man Dies In Kayaking Accident

A Craig man died in a kayaking accident over the weekend in Dinosaur National Monument. The 66-year-old was floating the Yampa river in an inflatable kayak Saturday, when he hit a rock near Tepee Rapid, causing his kayak to capsize. The man’s friend, who was floating the river with him, reported that he never resurfaced after hitting the rock. Search and rescue crews were on scene and were able to locate the body approximately 3 miles downstream from where the accident occurred, by 11:40 Sunday morning. The man’s identity is being with held pending notification of next of kin.

