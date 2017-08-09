Craig Man Dies From Injuries

20-year-old Craig resident Corban Shipman died yesterday at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction from injuries sustained in a pickup rollover accident late Saturday afternoon just west of Hayden. Shipman and his stepfather Troy Henderson were both ejected during the accident. Four others in the pickup suffered only minor injuries. Henderson is currently recovering from multiple injuries at a hospital in Salt Lake. A link to sites where donations can be made to help the family with travel and medial expenses can be found below. Pictured: Corban Shipman

