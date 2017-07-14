The City of Craig is looking for individuals to water and care for the flower planters around town. Workers are needed from the first of August through the end of September or October. Interested individuals should fill out an application form, which are available at the Craig Parks and Recreation Department. For additional information, call 826-2029.
Craig Looks For People To Water Flowers
This entry was posted in News and tagged applications, August, city, Craig, department, Flowers, October, Parks, people, Recreations, September, water. Bookmark the permalink.