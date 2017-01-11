Craig Moves Towards Vote On Recreational Pot

Craig citizens may soon be given the opportunity to cast a vote to legalize recreational marijuana sales, cultivation and testing facilities in Craig. The first reading of three ballot measures concerning recreational marijuana were approved by the Craig City Council at their meeting last night. The measures must now go through a second reading before they are approved for the April Ballot. If the measures are approved, and are passed during the election, the sale, cultivation and testing of recreational marijuana would then be permitted within Craig city limits. The measures would also institute a tax to be levied on retail recreational marijuana sales and an excise tax that would apply to wholesale marijuana sales in the city. Numerous community members spoke at the meeting last night, both for and against the issue. A number of people spoke in favor of approving recreational marijuana, including several veterans who questioned whether the council should deny citizens the opportunity to vote on the issue. Those who spoke against recreational marijuana felt the ballot measures should be approved through a citizen petition and not through a unilateral decision by the council. Others voiced concern over whether the funds generated through recreational marijuana sales would be enough to cover the costs that could come with recreational marijuana legalization.

