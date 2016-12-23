The City of Craig will not be collecting trash this Monday. If your normal pick-up day is Monday, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Normal pick-up days are unchanged Tuesday through Friday next week. You’ll find the complete City of Craig Holiday Trash Schedule for the next two weeks is available below.

Craig Holiday Trash Schedule:

The City of Craig Solid Waste Department will not provide residential trash service on Monday, December 26th and Monday January 2nd.

In order to accommodate our residential customers, trash

service will be as follows:

Monday December 26th trash will be picked up on Tuesday December 27th.

Tuesday December 27th through Friday December 30th will be regular scheduled days.

Monday January 2nd trash will be picked up on Tuesday January 3rd.

Tuesday January 3rd through Friday January 6th will be regularly scheduled days.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call City Hall at 826-2005, or the Road and Bridge Department at 824-4463, or leave a message at 824-3278.