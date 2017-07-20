Craig Couple Arrested Following Crime Stoppers Tip

A couple from Craig have been arrested in a bike theft case. Leslie Dale Billings, age 37, and Kristin Marie Phillips, age 34, were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest warrants for Billings and Phillips indicate probable cause for the offense of Theft, a class 6 Felony. The pair were transferred to the Routt County Jail and Detentions Center. Bond is $5,000.

The arrests stem from a reported theft of bicycles on June 17 from Ski Haus In Steamboat. The two suspects were caught on surveillance recordings removing two mountain bikes from the business.

During the course of the investigation, the Steamboat Springs Police issued a news release asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects. An anonymous tip through Routt County Crime Stoppers provided information useful to detectives in establishing the identity of the suspects.

Steamboat Springs Investigators conducted additional follow-up and collaborated with the Craig Police Department in locating the suspects and recovering the stolen bicycles.

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen expressed support for the Routt County Crime Stoppers program noting, “Police-community partnerships are the foundation of community oriented policing and Crime Stoppers is one strategy in taking a partnership approach to addressing crime as we saw in this particular instance.”

The tipster that provided information for this case will receive a $500 reward from Routt County Crime Stoppers. If you have information about any crime call Crime Stoppers at (970) 870-6226. You can remain anonymous.