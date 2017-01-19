UDDATE-Craig City Council Petitions Due Monday

Petitions for individuals interested in running for Craig City Council in the April Election are due in the city clerk’s office at Craig City hall Monday. Candidates are required to collect a minimum of 25 signatures from registered voters within the Craig City limits and must have lived in Craig for more than a year to petition to be a City Council or Mayoral candidate. The City is looking to fill three council seats and the Mayor position during April’s election. The seats held by councilmen Jared Ogden, Tony Bohrer, and Kent Nielson are all up for election wile the seat vacated by ex-Craig Mayor Ray Beck will also be filled. As of 10:30 this morning, councilmen John Ponikvar and Joe Bird are the only two to have picked up a Mayoral packet.

Related