Craig City Council Election Forum Wednesday

The Craig City Council Election Forum will be held this week. Tony Bohrer and Jarrod Ogden are seeking re-election and running against Andrea Camp, Bill Johnston, Rod Compton, Chris Nichols and Dave DeRose with Councilmen John Ponikvar and Joe Bird vying for Mayor. The Seven City Council candidates and the two Mayoral candidates will be at the forum to answer questions about issues directly affecting our area. The public Election Forum, which will be hosted by 93.7 102.3 KRAI, 55 Country, The Craig Daily Press and the Craig Association of Realtors, will take place Wednesday in the Centennial Mall, beginning at 5:30. The forum will also be broadcast live on 93.7 102.3 KRAI, 55 Country and KRAI.COM. Questions for the candidates can be submitted today and tomorrow via email to KRAI@KRAI.COM, or can be dropped off at the station at the Centennial Mall.

Related