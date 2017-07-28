Craig Chamber Looking To Fill Board Of Directors

The Craig Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals to serve on the Chamber’s board of directors. The board meets the second Thursday of each month from 11:30 to 1. Members are expected to regularly attend the monthly meetings, sit on at least one of the Chambers sub-committees and to participate in Chamber events. Board applicants should have a history of contributing to programs, events and projects, and should demonstrate a commitment to the Chamber, its mission and goals. Those interested in being a board member should call executive Director Christina Oxley at 824-5689 or board president Robin Schiffbauer at 824-3252 for more information.

