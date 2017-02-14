CPW Accepting Big Game Hunt Applications

License applications are being accepted for the 2017 Colorado big game, sheep and goat hunting seasons. Licenses applications are available online or at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. Brochures and information for the upcoming hunting seasons are also available. The Big Game brochure explains regulations for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear hunting, while the Sheep and Goat brochure explains regulations involved with hunting the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep, Desert Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goats. CPW has made various changes to their hunting regulations for this year. Most notably, a fee of up to $25 will now be charged for license exchanges, and florescent pink has been added as a color alternative to hunters orange. For additional details on the changes click here.

Related